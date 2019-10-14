Menu

Advertising

Date for launch of debut novel

By Toby Neal | Market Drayton | News | Published:

A novel about a vigilante’s fightback in a crime-ridden town is being officially launched in Market Drayton on October 24.

The Nobody Man marks the debut of Steve Jenkins, who was born and bred in Walsall where the book – which is fiction – is set.

Steve, who lives in Market Drayton, says some of the horrific incidents in the book are based on true stories, and some of the places mentioned in Walsall really exist.

The Drayton launch is at the Red Lion from 6pm to 8pm and he says all are welcome.

Steve was a corporal in the Army before becoming a paramedic working in Shropshire. He is now an urgent care practitioner and works for Shropdoc.

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Toby Neal

By Toby Neal
Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News