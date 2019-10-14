Date for launch of debut novel

The Nobody Man marks the debut of Steve Jenkins, who was born and bred in Walsall where the book – which is fiction – is set.

Steve, who lives in Market Drayton, says some of the horrific incidents in the book are based on true stories, and some of the places mentioned in Walsall really exist.

The Drayton launch is at the Red Lion from 6pm to 8pm and he says all are welcome.

Steve was a corporal in the Army before becoming a paramedic working in Shropshire. He is now an urgent care practitioner and works for Shropdoc.