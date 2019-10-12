Market Drayton bakers work overtime to raise money for Macmillan

Image on Food took part in Macmillan's World's Biggest Coffee Morning fundraiser in September.

Decorator Anna Mosór organised the fundraising, which involved selling baked goods and savoury Polish dishes.

A total of £412.10 was raised over three days by the 70 staff.

Anna Mosór said: "I was delighted that the directors of Image on Food were happy to support my idea and it was wonderful to mobilise the whole company to get involved. I am delighted by how much we raised and this will make a real difference to those receiving specialist care.’’

Sales and marketing director of Image on Food, Sarah Hopcroft, said: "Hosting a fundraising coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer has been so important for many of us at Image on Food, many of whom have been affected by a loved one or friend who is living with, or has lived with cancer.

"Being part of the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning offers our staff a chance to contribute to a campaign which is of vital importance nationally but also locally. I am very proud of the staff who came together to show their support for this important fundraising campaign and also impressed by their variety of creative bakes which were amazing."