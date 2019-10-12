450 cemetery plot plan for Market Drayton school field

The 2,220 square metre field to the rear of Market Drayton Infants & Nursery School will become an extension to the town's cemetery, off Cemetery Road, if Market Drayton Town Council's application is successful.

An application to Shropshire Council by Sue Thomas, the council's projects officer, said that the land had not been used since at least 2003.

Town clerk Julie Jones said: "The land was purchased by the ‘old’ burial board, Drayton-in-Hales burial board, and came over to the town council when they disbanded and asked the town council to take on the cemetery in 2003."

She estimated that the town's cemetery would be full in about 18 months.

She also said that if the application for the school field succeeds the town council did not expect to have to remove any trees to provide access, as there is a pre-existing entrance from the cemetery to the field.

The application was lodged on Wednesday, October 9, and the deadline for a decision is December 4.