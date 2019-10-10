Clive of India's birthplace near Market Drayton to be modified

Styche Hall near Market Drayton, where Robert Clive was born in 1725, is now divided into six private flats and current owners Stephen Gould and Sara Morutto have successfully applied to build an en suite in one flat because one of the residents has a disability affecting her mobility.

Drs Gould and Morutto applied to Shropshire Council for planning permission to create a new bathroom in the main bedroom of the flat, and was granted permission on Monday.

In a statement submitted with the application, the owners said: "The design and materials used will respect and preserve the building’s fabric and features, and enhance the property by using inclusive design principles and materials which add to the character of the building.

"This proposal improves the usability of the apartment and brings it up to modern standards and expectations, while making best use of the existing space and taking into consideration accessibility provisions, especially given that one of its inhabitants is living with a disability that affects her mobility."

Robert Clive was a controversial military officer and East India Trading Company official who waged battles in India and established the military and political supremacy of the East India Company in Bengal.