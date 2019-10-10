McDonald's hopes for new 65-job store in Market Drayton

The American company said that their planned restaurant off the roundabout connecting Shrewsbury Road and the A53, on the western edge of town, would be a "significant investment".

The restaurant would include a drive-thru, 42 car parking spaces, a children's play frame and bicycle stands. There would be outside eating areas totalling space for 100 diners at a time.

A statement by Planware Ltd in support of the application said: "A new access from Shrewsbury Road will be introduced at the south of the site. The entrance to the drive-thru lane is to the west of the site, with the car park laid to the east.

"Much of the existing vegetation will be retained and enhanced between the drive-thru lane and the adjacent roundabout.

"Whilst not located within the town centre, the proposed site is suitable for the scale of proposed development and will provide a significant investment into the local area which will provide a service to the opposite commercial units and surrounding area.

'Strict protocol'

"The site contains the characteristics to run a successful drive-thru facility without affecting the vitality and viability of the town centre, the proposed development would include joint trips to the surrounding commercial and wider area, rather than additional trips, thus complying with local policies."

The restaurant would take up a 0.76 hectare site off the roundabout, which is known locally as the 'Muller roundabout' because it is the entrance to the dairy company's plant in the town.

It would create 35 full-time jobs and 30 part-time positions.

Planware's report said that the store management would work with police to keep the peace in the event of disturbances.

It continued: "The restaurant shall maintain a strict protocol for ensuring noise and disturbance is kept to a minimum. All shift managers shall receive conflict resolution training sufficient to ensure they can deal effectively with noise or anti-social behaviour.

"External complaints are also taken extremely seriously, and in extreme cases the restaurant manager will liaise with the council and police to discuss noise and behavioural mitigation measures if the current proposal is not effective.

"The restaurant management is keen to work in partnership with the local police in order to prevent crime and disorder in the local area, this will include such tasks as providing witness statements to the police in the event of disorderly behaviour, as well as providing CCTV footage for evidence."