Darkness to descend on Shropshire beauty spot for Halloween event

Children are invited to complete a themed trail around the follies and 100 acres of parkland, exploring woodland, caves and towers.

This year’s trail will be themed around the follies’ resident trolls who have lost the magical Hawkstone, so need the help of young explorers to help save the day.

It will include live storytelling, characters and a sprinkling of magic. It is available from October 26 to November 3 and entry will be included in the standard admission price.

The organisers said the 'Spooktacular' would be creepy enough to entertain children but not terrifying enough to give them nightmares.

Acting park manager Howard Fox said: “The Halloween event was a huge success last year. We got some great feedback from customers who enjoyed the live actors and stories.

"This event is perfect for children up to 11 years old, who can get in the spirit of Halloween without getting too spooked.

“The fun trail through the Grade I listed landscape of caves, tree lined walks, sandstone hills and towers, is the perfect way to get children enjoying some fresh autumn air and exercise in the great outdoors, whilst they revel in the magic of witches, wizards and stories, with some very cute trolls thrown in."