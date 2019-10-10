Close-knit club for those with impaired sight in Market Drayton celebrates 20th birthday

The Market Drayton Visually Impaired People (VIP) Club was formed 20 years ago this month and celebrated the occasion with cake and tea at a special meeting.

The group's chair Barbara said: "In October 1999 Market Drayton Visually Impaired Club (VIP for short) was formed for anyone who had a visual impairment to come and meet people with similar problems.

"Over the years we have all learnt how to cope with eye problems, especially from each other. We have had lots of fun along the way and made lasting friendships, as well as keeping up with changes to eye care.

"Our cake was cut by Janet Mitchell, our longest serving member, and Inca, her third guide dog in those 20 years who is much welcomed.

"If you or you know anyone who would like to come along we are at the Methodist Church on the first Wednesday of each month at 2pm until 4."

The group meets for social activities, quizzes, speakers on a variety of subjects, a summer outing and a Christmas lunch. Every meeting ends with tea and homemade cakes and a chance to chat and discuss how the members cope with day-to-day problems.

For more information call Barbara on 01630 652555.