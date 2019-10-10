Menu

Advertising

Close-knit club for those with impaired sight in Market Drayton celebrates 20th birthday

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

A club that helps people with visual impairment find friendship and support held a 20th birthday party.

The VIP Club's chair Barbara Shingler with long-standing member Janet Mitchell and her guide dog Inca, hopeful for a piece of birthday cake

The Market Drayton Visually Impaired People (VIP) Club was formed 20 years ago this month and celebrated the occasion with cake and tea at a special meeting.

The group's chair Barbara said: "In October 1999 Market Drayton Visually Impaired Club (VIP for short) was formed for anyone who had a visual impairment to come and meet people with similar problems.

"Over the years we have all learnt how to cope with eye problems, especially from each other. We have had lots of fun along the way and made lasting friendships, as well as keeping up with changes to eye care.

"Our cake was cut by Janet Mitchell, our longest serving member, and Inca, her third guide dog in those 20 years who is much welcomed.

"If you or you know anyone who would like to come along we are at the Methodist Church on the first Wednesday of each month at 2pm until 4."

The group meets for social activities, quizzes, speakers on a variety of subjects, a summer outing and a Christmas lunch. Every meeting ends with tea and homemade cakes and a chance to chat and discuss how the members cope with day-to-day problems.

For more information call Barbara on 01630 652555.

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News