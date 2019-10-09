Menu

Advertising

Dog stolen and horse's mane groomed in incident near Market Drayton

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

A 15-year-old dog was stolen from a village near Market Drayton.

Police say the black labradoodle was stolen from an outbuilding at an address in Ollerton Lane, Ollerton, on the afternoon of Friday, October 4. They reported it missing last weekend.

The owner also reported that one of their horses had its mane plaited in the same incident.

Police have asked anyone with information on the incident to call 101 quoting incident number 0574s of October 6.

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News Crime
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News