Dog stolen and horse's mane groomed in incident near Market Drayton
A 15-year-old dog was stolen from a village near Market Drayton.
Police say the black labradoodle was stolen from an outbuilding at an address in Ollerton Lane, Ollerton, on the afternoon of Friday, October 4. They reported it missing last weekend.
The owner also reported that one of their horses had its mane plaited in the same incident.
Police have asked anyone with information on the incident to call 101 quoting incident number 0574s of October 6.
