School looking forward to pony visit for mental health

Buntingsdale Primary in Buntingsdale, near Market Drayton, has encouraged pupils to turn the school yellow this Thursday, October 10, to help make everyone aware of mental health issues and feel able to share.

As part of World Mental Health Day, Marty the therapy pony will drop in on the school, sure to be a hit with the pupils.

Marty from Shropshire Pony Parties visits schools throughout the area to entertain and provide comfort for children and young people.

Louise Bolton from Buntingsdale Primary said: "The children at Buntingsdale Primary School are wearing yellow on Thursday to raise awareness of World Mental Health Day.

"Animals are proven to be good for improving mental health so we thought a therapy pony like Marty would make the children feel happy.

"Marty will be visiting classes and the children will also be learning about him, and what he does during therapy sessions."