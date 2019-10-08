Advertising
Prisoners and guards in charity football match for Severn Hospice
Prisoners and guards donned football kits for a charity match that raised £700 for the Severn Hospice.
The match was part of Stoke Heath Prison's efforts to raise money for the hospice, which also included sponsored press-ups.
It was started after the hospice cared for a member of the prison staff.
Emma Wood of the Severn Hospice said: “What a brilliant and collaborative effort HM Prison Stoke Heath staff and prisoners made to raise vital funds for us – from a football fundraiser to prisoners running and doing press ups – we cannot thank them enough.
“They know first-hand how much difference their donations will make because we recently cared for one of their employees; every pound raised adds up and we couldn’t do what we do without the community supporting us with events like this.”
