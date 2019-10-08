Menu

Advertising

Audi stolen from outside Market Drayton house

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

An Audi SUV has been stolen from outside a house in Market Drayton overnight.

The black Audi Q5 was taken from Stuart Way some time on Monday night or Tuesday morning. Police said that they believed that the thief had not taken any keys.

Market Drayton's Safer Neighbourhood Team advised residents to make sure their cars are secure and locked.

If anyone has any information they are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 55s of October 8.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News Crime
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News