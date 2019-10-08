Audi stolen from outside Market Drayton house

The black Audi Q5 was taken from Stuart Way some time on Monday night or Tuesday morning. Police said that they believed that the thief had not taken any keys.

Market Drayton's Safer Neighbourhood Team advised residents to make sure their cars are secure and locked.

If anyone has any information they are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 55s of October 8.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org