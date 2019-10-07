Market Drayton B&M moving into former Homebase store creating 30 new jobs

B&M will move its operation into the former Homebase store off the A529 Frogmore Roadin Market Drayon, which shut in August.

The current B&M Bargains store further south on Frogmore Road will close on November 9 before the former Homebase is revamped, ready to reopen as B&M on November 16.

The current store employs 25 people and the company announced it would recruit 30 new staff to work at the larger shop.

Store manager Dan Taylor said: “We’re feeling really positive about the creation of even more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our customers through the door in November.”

Job roles are advertised on the B&M website – bmstores.co.uk