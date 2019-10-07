Kids and care home residents on song for concert near Market Drayton

The choirs from the Cheswardine Hall residential home and St Mary's Church of England Primary School in Mucklestone teamed up for the concert.

The two organisations have been closely linked for years, running visits between the two and other events that complement the kids' education and enrich the lives of the elderly residents.

Cheswardine Hall, in Cheswardine near Market Drayton, hosted the concert on Thursday which went down a treat with young and old alike.

The home has about 30 residents, and about 12 of them now sing regularly in the choir.

"It's been really good, it's brought everyone together," said Dominic Poole, the home's manager.

"It was one of those things that took a lot of planning to get right, but it was so worth it seeing the smiles on the kids' faces and the smiles on the residents' faces – everyone coming together in harmony.

Joan Ringwood, 88, and Anya, 5 Children from St Mary's were on song Martin Jones, who provided the music for the concert The kids and residents all packed in together for the concert

"We're looking to do a lot more of these things going forward.

Advertising

"We keep thinking of things to do. It's quite an active group of residents here.

"We've had links with St Mary's for about two years. The choir has been going about six or seven months.

"Our residents are very keen on singing, anything musical.

"We've had quite a packed agenda with the school. We've had visits to their school, the residents have gone there as reading mentors, we had a sports day in August.

Advertising

"They're like sponges, they're very interested in our residents."

At the concert each choir performed two songs, and then they joined together to sing.

Mr Poole said some of the songs had a wartime theme, including Daisy Bell.