Open garden season at beauty spot near Market Drayton

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

Gardeners will have a treat this month as an attraction near Market Drayton opens to the public for discounted rates for two consecutive weekends.

Head gardener Zdenek Valkoun-Walker at the Dorothy Clive Garden

The Dorothy Clive Garden at Willoughbridge is to take part in the National Garden Scheme for October 12 and 13, and then October 19 and 20.

It means visitors can enter the lovingly-curated 12-acre gardens for £3.50, toddlers for free and five- to 17-year-olds for £1.

The gardens will be open from 10am to 4pm both weekends. There is a tearoom onsite.

The low season at the Dorothy Clive Garden will begin on October 14, meaning entry for adults will cost £4.

For more information call 01630 647237 or email info@dorothyclivegarden.co.uk

