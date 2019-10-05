Menu

Advertising

Buddy bench installed at school to help kids make new friends

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

School pupils looking to buddy up can use a new bench in the schoolyard to find companionship.

Jack (standing) with Heidi, Freya and Max. They are all anti-bullying ambassadors for the school

A new 'buddy bench' has been donated to Audlem St James Primary School in Audlem, near Market Drayton, by developers McCarthy and Stone.

The brightly-coloured bench installed in the playground is a place where children can go if they are looking for a friend.

McCarthy and Stone are behind the Lyme Wood Grange development in Audlem.

Fiona Brooks, regional sales and marketing director at McCarthy and Stone North West, said: “We are delighted that Audlem St James Primary School are making full use of the buddy bench.

"We understand how important it is for people of any age to feel a sense of belonging and to have a friend they can turn to when they feel the need to talk. Loneliness isn’t just something that affects older people – it can affect everyone, whatever their age.

"We hope pupils at Audlem St James Primary School continue to develop long-lasting friendships from the bench.”

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News Education
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News