Unwatched cooking fills Market Drayton flat with smoke

Firefighters were called to a flat in Normanbrook Court, Market Drayton, soon after 3pm on Thursday.

Market Drayton's firefighting team said in a statement: "The rescue pumps from Market Drayton and Hodnet retained fire station, along with an operations officer from headquarters, were all mobilised by fire control to a report of a house fire in Market Drayton.

"On arrival at the scene it was quickly established by the incident commander, that a flat was smoke-logged due to unattended cooking.

"The crew quickly isolated the cooker and cleared the flat of smoke by using a positive pressure fan.

"We are pleased to report that there were no injuries at this incident. Both crews were soon available to attend further incidents if required."