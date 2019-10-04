Operation Vulture: Police stop more than 100 vehicles over two nights in north Shropshire - and arrest four people

Officers carried out vehicle checks and searches across north Shropshire as part of Operation Vulture.

The operation was carried out in Market Drayton, Whitchurch, Prees, Ellesmere, Wem and Oswestry.

The initiative saw West Mercia Police officers patrolling the north of the county on Wednesday and Thursday night this week.

1/2 We've been on Op Vulture for the last 2 nights hence the lack of tweets. We've been concentrating on North Shropshire patrolling Market Drayton, Whitchurch, Press, Ellesmere,Wem and Oswestry. The team have carried out in excess of 100 Vehicle checks, numerous — LPPT North - West Mercia Police (@LpptNWestMercia) October 4, 2019