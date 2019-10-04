Advertising
Operation Vulture: Police stop more than 100 vehicles over two nights in north Shropshire - and arrest four people
Police stopped more than 100 vehicles over two nights - and arrested four people - as part of a wide-reaching operation.
Officers carried out vehicle checks and searches across north Shropshire as part of Operation Vulture.
The operation was carried out in Market Drayton, Whitchurch, Prees, Ellesmere, Wem and Oswestry.
The initiative saw West Mercia Police officers patrolling the north of the county on Wednesday and Thursday night this week.
