Menu

Advertising

Operation Vulture: Police stop more than 100 vehicles over two nights in north Shropshire - and arrest four people

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Police stopped more than 100 vehicles over two nights - and arrested four people - as part of a wide-reaching operation.

Officers carried out vehicle checks and searches across north Shropshire as part of Operation Vulture.

The operation was carried out in Market Drayton, Whitchurch, Prees, Ellesmere, Wem and Oswestry.

The initiative saw West Mercia Police officers patrolling the north of the county on Wednesday and Thursday night this week.

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News Prees Ellesmere Oswestry Wem Crime
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News