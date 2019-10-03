Share your thoughts as library consultation roadshow comes to Market Drayton

A Shropshire Council consultation roadshow will come to Market Drayton next week.

The manager of the town's library branch, Alistair Pack, said: "On Friday, October 11, 1pm to 4pm, there’ll be refreshments (tea, coffee, biscuits) at the library for people to come in and tell us about what they think the future of Shropshire libraries should hold and what they’d like to see the library offer.

"It’s a great chance for people to speak to some of the library’s management and offer their opinions."

Before that, on October 10, the library will host a free mindfulness session with yoga instructor Mandy Parkin. Places must be booked in advance – call 01630 652105.