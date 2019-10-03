Menu

Advertising

Share your thoughts as library consultation roadshow comes to Market Drayton

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

Market Drayton library users are invited to tell staff about their visions for the future of libraries in Shropshire.

A Shropshire Council consultation roadshow will come to Market Drayton next week.

The manager of the town's library branch, Alistair Pack, said: "On Friday, October 11, 1pm to 4pm, there’ll be refreshments (tea, coffee, biscuits) at the library for people to come in and tell us about what they think the future of Shropshire libraries should hold and what they’d like to see the library offer.

"It’s a great chance for people to speak to some of the library’s management and offer their opinions."

Before that, on October 10, the library will host a free mindfulness session with yoga instructor Mandy Parkin. Places must be booked in advance – call 01630 652105.

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News