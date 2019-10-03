Come down to Market Drayton festival for free advice

The regular festival, free to visitors, sees dozens of exhibitors from health organisations, community groups, special interest clubs, and those who can give advice, packing into the Festival Drayton Centre in Frogmore Road.

This year it will be held next Wednesday, October 9. The auditorium will open for exhibitors to set up from 9am and the festival will formally be opened by police sergeant Alan Ambrose at 10am.

An open forum on transport issues will be held at 2pm, and a report from the meeting will be sent to North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson.

There to help on the day will be Market Drayton Befrienders, Market Drayton Flower Club, Severn Trent Water, Guide Dogs UK and many more.

Market Drayton Community Enterprise arranges several festivals a year to enhance community life in the town.

Community enterprise secretary Eric Davis said: "We are indebted to Market Drayton Town Council for its donation of £100 per festival for this and the next two festivals on April 8 and July 1 2020, also for Leek United Building Society providing volunteer support."