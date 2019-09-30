Climber killed while shielding wife from falling rocks to be honoured by the Queen

Andrew Foster, who was killed in a rock fall whilst on a camping trip in the US in September 2017 with his wife Lucy, who was originally from Market Drayton, is to be awarded a Queen’s Gallantry Medal for his life-saving actions.

He is one of two people the George Cross Committee, which advises the Queen, has recommended receive the award this month.

Five other individuals, including Leanne Collopy, who saved her child from a fire started by her knife-wielding partner in Rawtenstall, Lancashire, in July 2017, will also receive the Queen’s Commendation for Bravery.

Mr Foster, 32, who lived in Cardiff, was walking with his wife Lucy in Yosemite National Park, California, on September 27 ,2017 when they were caught in a 1,000 ton rockfall from face of the El Capitan monolith.

As boulders, some reportedly the size of cars fell, Mrs Foster lost her footing and her husband lay on top of her to protect her.

Mr Foster’s injuries proved fatal, while his wife was rescued from the mountainside and made a full recovery. At the time of the accident relative Gillian Stephens said Mrs Foster had said: “Andrew saved my life. He dived on top of me as soon as he could see what was going to happen. He saved my life.”

Also receiving the Queen’s Gallantry Medal is Luke Ridley, who pulled a motorist from a burning car on the A303 in Amesbury, Wiltshire in November last year.

Mr Ridley, who had seen the vehicle crash off the road and land suspended from an earth bank, cut the female driver’s seat belt and pulled her out through the rear hatch to safety.

Devoted

Police officers arriving at the scene said that two minutes later the car was engulfed in flames and believed that if Mr Ridley had not acted the woman, aged in her 60s, would have died.

Mr Ridley said: “I am incredibly honoured to be receiving this award, it’s a wonderful feeling to know that I saved a life and that people have found my actions to be worthy of recognition.”

Queen’s Commendation for Bravery recipient, Ms Collopy, 25, was the victim of a brutal attack by her former partner Saleem Said on the morning of July 30, 2017.

Neighbours heard screaming from her home where she lived with her two-year-old daughter but were unable to open the door.

Inside Ms Collopy was doused with petrol by Said, who stabbed her in the head and body and started a fire in the house.

When police arrived, they found Ms Collopy had managed to protect her daughter by covering her in water and attempting to climb out of a kitchen window.

The little girl was pulled to safety by an officer, but Ms Collopy later died in hospital from her injuries.

Said, then aged 40, was later jailed for life for murder and arson with intent to endanger life. The family of Ms Collopy said: “As a family we are immensely proud and honoured that Leanne’s final actions as a devoted mum have been acknowledged in such a way.”

Kieran Doble receives the same award for intercepting an armed man who entered his family’s home in Bournemouth in August 2018.