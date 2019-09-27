Electric blanket checks at Shropshire fire stations

Bosses at Shropshire Fire and Rescue said many people are still unaware of the danger posed by these products and although most contain a safety circuit to prevent fire, faulty blankets still account for around 65 fires in the home a year.

Testing will be held in Shrewsbury all day on Tuesday, while another session will be held in Wem from 9am until 1pm.

Those with electric blankets can get them checked in Market Drayton on October 2 from 2pm until 5pm, and tests will be carried out in Church Stretton on October 3 from 9am until 1pm. Bishops Castle fire station will also open its doors from 2pm until 5pm, and Legate Community Centre in Telford will host a session from 9am until 1pm on October 4.

Fire safety officer Alison Teece said: “Most electric blankets are rigorously tested and safe but as temperatures start to fall through the autumn they can become a real fire risk, especially if they have been stored away during the summer.

“Damage is not always visible like a lose connection, worn flex or a damaged cable and we are encouraging people to bring their blankets along for a free test with the fire service and with the help of RMW Electrical, of Shrewsbury.”

“If you’re thinking of buying a new one, they should be replaced every 10 years, be brand new not second hand, have a British or European safety certification mark and overheating protection.

Those unable to attend are recommended to check their electric blanket regularly for scorch marks or other visual signs of damage, to never fold their blanket, to never buy or use a second hand blanket nor to use a hot water bottle with one.

To book a testing slot call SFRS headquarters on 01743 260 200 during office hours.