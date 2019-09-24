Menu

Advertising

Shoppers evacuated as Shropshire supermarket forced to close due to flooding

By Deborah Hardiman | Market Drayton | News | Published:

A supermarket in Market Drayton is closed this afternoon after heavy rainfall resulted in flooding at the premises.

Emergency workers were called to Iceland, in Cheshire Street, shortly 1.30pm after water seeped into the building forcing shoppers to leave.

Staff at the branch said main shop floor was affected and that no stock had been damaged as a result.

The store's duty manager Andy Hodson said: "The flood happened at about 1.30pm before I arrived for my afternoon shift at 2pm. The flood was caused by the rain. We had to evacuate the shoppers at the time and the call the fire brigade which switched off the power on health and safety grounds.

"It's all back on now. The power was only off for about an hour.

"However we have to clear out all the water and tidy up. Obviously we can't have customers in. We won't be open for the rest of today, but we'll re-open at 8am tomorrow."

A crew from the town's fire station used brushes and a pump to clear the water from the site.

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News