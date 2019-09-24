Shoppers evacuated as Shropshire supermarket forced to close due to flooding

Emergency workers were called to Iceland, in Cheshire Street, shortly 1.30pm after water seeped into the building forcing shoppers to leave.

Staff at the branch said main shop floor was affected and that no stock had been damaged as a result.

The store's duty manager Andy Hodson said: "The flood happened at about 1.30pm before I arrived for my afternoon shift at 2pm. The flood was caused by the rain. We had to evacuate the shoppers at the time and the call the fire brigade which switched off the power on health and safety grounds.

"It's all back on now. The power was only off for about an hour.

"However we have to clear out all the water and tidy up. Obviously we can't have customers in. We won't be open for the rest of today, but we'll re-open at 8am tomorrow."

A crew from the town's fire station used brushes and a pump to clear the water from the site.