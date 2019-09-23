Advertising
Teachers in stocks and singalongs at school's 50th birthday party
Pupils learned about 50 years of history as their school celebrated a special anniversary.
Longlands Community Primary School in Market Drayton held a street party 50 years after it was founded with all of the school years getting involved, as well as teachers who braved a soaking with sponges.
Assistant head Sarah Morris said: “Each class created decorations for the event which adorned the playground and the kitchen put on a tasty spread. Children, parents and past pupils all had a fantastic time, sharing memories and playing games.
“Current staff were put in the stocks for a thorough soaking before singing happy birthday and eating birthday cake. It was great to see so many members of Longlands, past and present, celebrating together.”
