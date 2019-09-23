Market Drayton community farm given go-ahead for butchery extension

Fordhall Farm Shop and cafe on the outskirts of Market Drayton will use the proposed single storey extension to provide additional butchery preparation space for staff.

In a supporting statement, Architects SlaterWilde said: "The butchery business is thriving and more preparation space is required by the team, especially at busy times of the year such as Easter and Christmas."

Shropshire Council's planning department granted consent this week.

The proposed extension will be a single space, filling the space between the existing butchery and the cold store container and providing ramp access to the storage building at the rear. Vehicle access to the farm will remain unchanged.

A casement window at the front of the extension will allow visitors to the farm to view preparation taking place, following the principles of the current butchery where preparation can be seen from the shop area of the Old Dairy building.

The extension is to be clad in Yorkshire timber boarding, with metal roofing and door and window finishes to tie in with the adjoining agricultural storage building.

SlaterWilde said: "The proposed extension is subservient to the main Old Dairy building with a roof line that follows the rear agricultural storage building to the rear of the Old Dairy building."

Fordhall Farm is a community-owned farm, collectively owned by 8000 members of the public. The Old Dairy building was previously converted by Fordhall Community Land Initiative into offices, classrooms, shop, cafe and butchery space.

Report by Anna Highfield