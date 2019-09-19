Help needed for Market Drayton to take gingerbread world record

Hundreds of children will assemble at the Grove School next Friday and attempt to enter the record books as the single largest gathering of people decorating gingerbread men at once, as part of the third annual Ginger & Spice Festival.

Year 7 and Year 8 students at the Grove School will work alongside Year 6 Students from the Longlands Community Primary School to set a brand new world record.

More than 300 pupils will be led by volunteer and expert baker Jana Jacobson in their attempt, but the festival organisers are appealing for volunteers from the town to come forward as stewards.

Volunteers will need to attend on September 27 from 8.30am to help set up, and then help enforce the strict Guinness World Record rules while the children are decorating to ensure Market Drayton takes the title for ‘Most People Decorating Gingerbread Men Simultaneously’.

At the end of the attempt the stewards will count up how many gingerbread men are eligible to be counted in the final total. The whole attempt will take place in the school's sports hall.

Anyone who would like to volunteer as a steward can get in touch with organisers to express their interest via gingerandspicefest@gmail.com or 01630 638048, or 07919 974079.

Buttons

The Guinness World Records team have said that each biscuit must feature two eyes, a mouth and three buttons to qualify for the record. In order to qualify, the event will be photographed and the pictures submitted to Guinness as proof.

The fringe event is being held as part of the town’s annual Ginger & Spice Festival this September.

Jana Jacobson came up with the idea after she led a gingerbread baking workshop with students at Longlands Community Primary School as part of last year's festival.

The event is being sponsored by Market Drayton's only remaining gingerbread baker, Original Biscuit Bakers, who will supply the gingerbread men biscuits, as well as Gill’s Puddings.

The Ginger & Spice Festival runs from September 25 to September 28 with dozens of fringe events as well as a Spice Exchange Street Market that will take over Market Drayton's town centre on Saturday, September 28.

For more details see the festival website gingerandspicefest.co.uk