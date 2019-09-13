Council wants to step up building at Market Drayton business park

Shropshire Council said it wants to be more ambitious developing the Tern Valley Business Park now that the next stage has been approved.

Council officers gave another 39 units at Tern Valley the go-ahead this week.

The new units will provide a mixture of small office, industrial and storage uses providing a combined floor area of 4,370 sqm.

The council ended its contract with Redstart, the site's previous developer, in June, and said it is "exploring its options" for continuing the work. But council staff will carry out "immediate actions" which include putting up new signs at the front of the park and removing outdated ones.

New hedges will also be planted and existing hedges cut back at the front of the park later in the year.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for economic growth, said: “There are exciting times ahead for the businesses on Tern Valley Business Park as we consider our options for the future development of the park.

“After careful consideration we feel that the time is right for a more ambitious approach and we have decided to up the pace, accelerate development and deliver the much-needed business space in Market Drayton.”

'Slow delivery'

Advertising

Shropshire Council officers gave planning permission to the 39 new units this week, but a report also released this week included a warning from the council's economic growth service about the pace of the development so far.

It said the service had no objection to further development, "although concerns are raised regarding the slow delivery of the previous approved scheme".

Last month the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire and members of the council's business growth and investment team visited Tern Valley Business Park as part of their ‘Let’s do Business in Market Drayton’ support programme.

On the day, 14 businesses had the opportunity to find out about funding opportunities and general business support, including a number of businesses who have benefitted from the Market Drayton Grant Scheme.

During the last four months the grant scheme, which is funded by Shropshire Council and administered by the Growth Hub, has approved more than £338,000 of grant funding to four businesses.

This will generate 25 jobs over the next two years and has also safeguarded 91 jobs, with one business relocating from Wrexham.