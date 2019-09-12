High hopes for new, less formal Market Drayton Rotary Club

The meeting at the Red Lion Inn was attended by five men and women, with more expressing interest online.

Organisers are hoping to replicate the success of the less formal Rotary Club Lite that has thrived in Newport.

Rotarian Les Goodchild said: "We were delighted with the quality of the response in Market Drayton – there were some great people at the meeting with some really interesting thoughts. The idea of a mixed, informal and fast-moving club really did seem to strike a chord. I think it appealed to people who wanted to do things for others, and have some fun along the way.

“We had a really good chat about what Rotary was – basically an international voluntary organization that helps others locally and abroad – and how more and more informal, mixed clubs are springing up. Particularly if people are working or are caring for children or parents, they’re far more interested in getting things done with little bureaucracy. Most business in modern clubs is done on WhatsApp or by email, with informal meetings happening where and when works for members.

“We used Newport Rotary Lite as an example. They meet monthly for an hour or so, but have gone from 20 to 45 members in three years, and have raised over £50,000 at the same time."

The fledgling club's next meeting will take place at the Red Lion on October 1 at 7.30pm. Anyone interested in discussing Rotary is invited to email les.goodchild@gmail.com