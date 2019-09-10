Menu

Norton's village show hosts exhibitions of all kinds

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

Tea cosies, beautiful flowers and unusual vegetables filled out a village hall for a traditional annual show.

Some of the nifty knitted entries

Some of the floral displays

Norton in Hales' Jubilee Hall was the venue for the village show. Organised by Norton in Bloom, the show brought exhibitors of all kinds as well as visitors.

Nigel Passmore from Norton in Bloom said: "The different categories were far-ranging and included flowers, fruit, vegetables, floral arrangements, crafts and home baking; there was even a ‘most unusual vegetable shape’ category.

"There was also the opportunity for children to compete in painting, sketching and handwriting categories. The event was very well-attended and visitors enjoyed refreshments and home-made cakes.

"With so many entries, the judges’ decisions were hard but they commented on not only the volume, but also the high quality of the entries this year. Overall winners were Sue Mayer (domestic), Jeff Rutter (produce) and Katie Holland (children’s)."

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News
