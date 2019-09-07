High hopes for Market Drayton's new rotary club

Organisers are hoping to replicate the success of the less formal Rotary Club Lite that has thrived in Newport, and an exploratory meeting is being held on Monday, September 9.

Rotarian Les Goodchild said: “We’re looking for men and women who can bring a range of personal and professional resources and skills that could help the Market Drayton community whilst also supporting any overseas projects the group might choose to adopt.

“Many people want to give something back to their communities but the old format typically associated with Rotary clubs made it difficult for some to commit to regular meetings. This new club will be based on a much more informal approach which will hopefully mean that more people can join this fantastic organisation.

"There are many opportunities for everyone, from mentoring youngsters, helping raise funds for good causes, creating family events to helping those in need overseas. Experience of a similar group in Newport has shown an action-focused, mixed and informal club can provide much-needed help within the local community, and helps develop a very positive community spirit.

“There are some misconceptions about Rotary but the truth is our members are extremely active people who not only give back to their communities, but have a lot of fun whilst doing it. People make new friends, build business contacts, develop their personal skills and try things they would never normally have thought of doing.

"Rotary really is an organisation that can open doors.”

The first meeting of the new club will be at the Red Lion, Great Hales St, next Monday at 7.30 pm. For more information come along or visit https://www.rotarygbi.org/join/