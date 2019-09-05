Five chainsaws stolen from business park near Market Drayton

Burglars also took two leaf-blowers and a strimmer from premises at the Tern Valley Business Park in the west of the town between 6pm on Wednesday and 7am today.

It was reported this morning, and anyone with information is asked to call 101 citing incident number 83s of September 5.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org