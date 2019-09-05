Menu

Five chainsaws stolen from business park near Market Drayton

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

Five chainsaws were stolen from a business park near Market Drayton.

Burglars also took two leaf-blowers and a strimmer from premises at the Tern Valley Business Park in the west of the town between 6pm on Wednesday and 7am today.

It was reported this morning, and anyone with information is asked to call 101 citing incident number 83s of September 5.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

