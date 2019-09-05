£10k given to village hall near Market Drayton for new kitchen

Bosses at Ashley Village Hall said the facility was used by many people in the community, and that the new kitchen will further enhance the facilities and ensure a visit to the hall is an enjoyable experience.

The hall, which is a registered charity has been operating since 1955 and is run by a small committee of volunteers.

George Herbert, Chairman of the management committee, says: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work for the community in this way.

"Now, thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to press on with our plans to continuously improve the facilities at the hall and provide a comfortable venue and meeting place for local people."

He said the new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes, will enable the hall continue to provide a great meeting place for local people to share and join in activities for years to come.

The new kitchen facilities will help the hall to press on with plans to re-introduce a baby and toddlers session.