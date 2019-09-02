Church near Market Drayton has weeks left to raise £60k for urgent repairs

An initial assessment of St James' Church, in Audlem, found that about £25,000 was needed to conduct repairs to its tower – but after further damage was found, the fee more than doubled.

The work requires 17 stones to be replaced on the tower and 16 anchors to be drilled into the buttresses around the church.

St James' church warden, Peter Ellis, said members of the church had even considered putting a halt to the works.

He said the extra costs had drained the church of funds, but it was decided the repairs could not wait.

"Our 13th century, Grade I listed building was being repaired when further faults were discovered and we were faced with a cost increase of about £40,000," he said.

"With contractors on site we had no time to raise these extra funds. Although we have managed to raise some additional funds we still have a shortfall.

"We started out with a figure that was going to cost £28,000, but the main reason for this plea is that the contractors found a whole load of other problems.

"It's mainly stone work on the tower where pieces of stone have fallen off and other bits have become corroded.

"But the extra problem is there are two sections in one corner of the tower that were coming away from the wall. The significant cost is due to having to drill into these and tie them back using metal work."

Church members have held a number of fundraisers over the last couple of months, and have a Chilli & Puds event on September 28.

Taking place at the Scout and Guide Hall in Audlem, the social fundraising event starts at 6pm and features a meal and a raffle.

Tickets are available from Audlem newsagents.