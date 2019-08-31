Talk on eye health at Market Drayton food festival

The talk by ophthalmologist Palpandian Viswanathan at the Festival Drayton Centre will form part of the fringe of the third Ginger & Spice Festival.

It will be held on Wednesday, September 25 at 5pm, in the middle of National Eye Health Week.

The talk will educate attendees on how to keep their eyes healthy and look after their vision, and will include insights on topics such as: healthy food for great eye health; what you really need to know about cataracts and age-related macula degeneration; what to expect and be on the lookout for as your eyes age; and the top challenges to your vision and how to overcome them.

Organisers said the talk is ideal for those who have early stage cataracts or macula degeneration, or for those who have a family history of eye health problems, or are curious about healthy foods to eat for optimum eye health and want to be proactive in looking after their vision.

The talk has been arranged in conjunction with Market Drayton's opticians Mincher Lockett & Co. Owner Eva Davé said: "As National Eye Health Week coincides with the community-based Ginger & Spice Festival, we felt it was a good opportunity to host a fringe event that engages the local community about the importance of looking after your eye health.

"Mr Viswanathan is a specialist in this area and so this should be a very interesting event. As we are hosting the talk in an intimate space there will be opportunity for asking questions.’’

The event is free to attend but spaces are limited due to room size. Those who wish to book must reserve their space by calling the practice on 01630 652945.