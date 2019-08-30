Bungalow plans at village near Market Drayton are withdrawn

The proposal for 12 new houses at Norton Farm, near Norton-in-Hales, was withdrawn this week after the application's agents Lever, Turner & Cowdell wrote to Shropshire Council.

The application on behalf of GGL James proposed to build four one-bed houses, six two-bed and two three-bed on a defunct farmyard. Two of the one-bed houses would have been designated social housing.

Norton-in-Hales Parish Council objected to the plans in July. Their letter to Shropshire Council said: "The parish council is of the opinion that the amount of bungalows being applied for is over-development of the plot.

"The councillors agreed to object to this application on the grounds that it is development in open countryside, over-development of the plot and lack of services locally."