Caravan plans near Market Drayton 'against human rights'

Developer D & D Culligan has applied to Shropshire Council to replace two log cabins with 11 static caravans at the Links Holiday Lodges at Hinstock.

This week Hinstock Parish Council submitted its objection to the county council's planning department, calling the scheme "inappropriate in scale and density" and saying it would exacerbate road concerns.

The letter said: "Whilst the current log cabins comfortably sit in the rural landscape of this area, councillors are of the opinion that 11 white/grey static caravans will be at odds with the character of the surroundings and be visually intrusive to neighbouring properties. The noise, light pollution and increased traffic on the highway will detrimentally affect the residential amenity of local residents.

"The highways access to the site is very poor. The road is narrow, currently a 60mph, without street lighting or footway. Local residents have long campaigned to have a reduced limit imposed and footway installed on this road due to the dangers posed by fast moving vehicles on this narrow country lane.

"The proposed access is on a corner with extremely limited visibility which the council believes is wholly unsuitable. The road floods all year round.

"The lane is unsuited to recreational activities and the parish council queries whether the site can truly considered to be 'accessible' for an increased number of holiday makers. The parish council notes that there is an existing caravan site within four miles at Goldstone."

Human Rights Act

The council's letter also said that measures must be put in place to limit noise and light pollution from the caravan site.

It went on: "To conclude, the parish council objects to this proposal on the grounds of detrimental impact on residential amenity for neighbouring properties, inadequate/unsuitable highways access, detrimental environmental impact and inappropriate over-development of the site which will have an adverse impact on the local context and character."

It alleges that the planning application "goes against the principle" of the Human Rights Act 1998, specifically Article 8, allowing for the right of respect to private and family life; and Protocol 1, Article 1, giving the right to peaceful enjoyment of one's property.