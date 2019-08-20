Market Drayton biker sent off in style with coffin carried in modified sidecar and 30-bike ride-out

Glyn Jones from Market Drayton became a familiar face to Shropshire and Powys Advanced Riders (SaPAR) members, establishing himself as a tutor and mentor who was passionate about keeping riders safe.

He was an honorary member of SaPAR, having been one of the first to join when it was set up in 2007.

Glyn loved biking from a young age, and his wife Flossie took it up too after finding pillion riding boring.

Glyn's funeral last week drew more than 30 bikers, who travelled with his one-of-a-kind sidecar hearse for one last ride.

The sidecar hearse

They assembled at the Two Henrys in Shrewsbury before heading to Glyn and Flossie's home in Market Drayton. They then saddled up for the ride to the Telford Crematorium.

For 10 years Glyn helped the club as a 'tail-end Charlie', riding at the back of processions and making sure nobody was left behind.

Kevin Fletcher from SaPAR said: "He was always a tutor of the group. He would be one of the people who would teach people how to become advance riders.

"He became an honorary member on his 70th birthday. He was one of the original and longest serving members of SaPAR.

"Glyn was one of our group tutors. His passion was to train new members of SaPAR to become advanced riders and ultimately reduce the risk whist riding on today’s busy roads.

"Glyn was a DVSA motorcycle instructor from the mid 90’s to 2012. He was a farrier and horse riding instructor in his early days and helped disabled people to ride horses.

"On the day of his funeral over 30 motorcycles turned up from our SaPAR group to follow a ‘motorcycle side car hearse’ on Glyn’s last ride from his house near Market Drayton to Telford Crematorium.

"We gave him a good send-off."

The bikers at the funeral

The funeral service itself was led by Reverend Mike Kenna, also a member of SaPAR and tutor.

Donations were taken for the Midland Air Ambulance, and more than £500 was raised. Addresses were given by club chairman Bill Croxon and Ricky Balshaw, one of Glyn's riding mentees.

The former said: "Glyn was literally born into bikes. From being transported in the sidecar of his dad’s combination with his mum as pillion, to riding pillion behind his dad until the day Glyn got to own and ride his first bike, a 500 Norton complete with flat cap – helmet laws hadn’t come in then!

"Bikes continued to play an active part throughout his life both as transportation and pleasure, owning a variety of different bikes over the years.

"Glyn’s interest and passion in safer riding and his natural ability to teach, coach and train brought him to SaPAR in 2007 which is where many of us here today had the pleasure to meet and become true friends with Glyn.

"Glyn is one of the original and longest serving SaPAR members. He was the first honorary member having reached 70. More importantly, he was one of the most committed members of the group over each of the 12 years, he attended almost every event, he became a tutor which we all know gave him immense pleasure (provided the associate turned up and listened!), has remained on the committee and been our Facebook guru.

"In addition to all of this, Glyn has been our tail-end Charlie throughout and has only ever missed a ride-out through illness or injury. It is this role which many of us will fondly remember Glyn for and miss him going forward."