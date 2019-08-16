Uniform bank up and running in Market Drayton

Churches Together in Market Drayton have appealed for old or unused pieces of uniforms, PE kits or shoes that children have grown out of.

They can be donated from Monday to Saturday, at St Mary's Church in Church Street from 11am to 1pm, or to Bedz 2 Go in Queen Street, from 9am to 5pm.

The uniforms will be laundered, fixed if needed and then made available for collection at the Festival Drayton Centre from 10am to 2pm on August 22 and August 29.

Uniforms will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Call 07794 643194 for more information.