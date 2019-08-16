Guitarist Dan named Market Drayton branch manager

The Leek United Building Society has named Dan Nutt the new manager at its branch in the High Street.

Dan, aged 29, is taking up his first senior position since completing the company's management development programme earlier this year.

He hails from Cheadle in the Staffordshire Moorlands and plays guitar in Staffordshire-based rock band Infinity.

He said: "In many ways, Market Drayton is very similar to Cheadle – a busy market town with lots of hustle and bustle – and I already feel right at home there.

“We have a great, loyal customer base – many of whom we’re on first-name terms with – who place a huge value on the friendly, personal face-to-face service Leek United offers.

“As a team we also take great pride in contributing to the local community, and I’m very much looking forward to working in the town and playing my own part in continuing that tradition."