Bargains on offer at plant hunters' fair near Market Drayton

The fair will take over the garden at Willoughbridge, north-east of Market Drayton, on Sunday, August 25 and Monday, August 26.

Nurseries from all over England and Wales will visit and sell their wares, while the garden's own plants will also be on sale. Entry is for the discounted rate of £4.

The recent sunshine with intervals of rain should mean the garden's herbaceous borders show off an array of colours.

It is the 12th year the popular Plant Hunters' Fair has come to the Dorothy Clive Garden, which also hosted one this April.