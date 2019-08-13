Gingerbread men statues coming to Market Drayton

The town council was presented with a prototype miniature statue at last Thursday's meeting, and decided on a design for the real things that will stand at the eastern entrance via Newcastle Road, the roundabout to the west of town connecting the A53 to Shrewsbury Road, and the roundabout to the north connecting the A53 and the A529.

The western roundabout is known colloquially as the 'Muller roundabout' because of its proximity to the dairy company's site there, and the northern roundabout is fittingly called the 'Gingerbread Man roundabout' because of a pub of the same name.

At the meeting councillors chose a design featuring convex button decorations.

Councillor Mark Whittle said: "They will be about 5ft 3ins, my height.

"As far as tourism goes I think this is excellent."

The town council agreed to approach Shropshire Council's highways department to say its preference would be for the statues to be on the roundabouts themselves, or on nearby grass verges if that was unacceptable for safety reasons.

Mayor Roger Smith said that an anonymous benefactor will create the statues free of charge.