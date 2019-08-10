Polling station switch-up possible in Market Drayton

The Zone at Fairfields, which this summer celebrated its first birthday, has been put forward by Market Drayton Town Council as a new polling station to replace the one at the nearby Longlands Community Primary School.

Councillor Roy Aldcroft proposed the motion at Thursday's meeting of the town council, as councillors discussed Shropshire Council's review of polling stations across the county.

He said that the Zone had already been deemed suitable by council inspectors, and that the school would be disrupted less in election season if the community centre was used instead.

Councillor Mark Whittle seconded the motion, and it was approved unanimously by the other councillors.