Family thanks Shropshire Recovery Partnership at inquest into 21-year-old man's death

Benjamin Michael Middleton was found dead at the family home in Vernon Drive, Market Drayton, by his mother on January 8.

Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin coroner, John Ellery, recorded that Mr Middleton died from multiple drug toxicity at the inquest at the Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on Wednesday.

He said there was no suggestion that Mr Middleton had intended to kill himself.

His family questioned whether the drugs he had been prescribed should have been prescribed to someone who had taken recreational drugs.

They said that they wanted to publicly thank Shropshire Recovery Partnership which had been really accessible and supportive.

The partnership offers information, advice and support for adult and young people with drug and alcohol issues.