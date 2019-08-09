Menu

Advertising

Family thanks Shropshire Recovery Partnership at inquest into 21-year-old man's death

By Sue Austin | Market Drayton | News | Published:

A family has thanked the Shropshire Recovery Partnership at an inquest into a 21-year-old man's death.

Shirehall

Benjamin Michael Middleton was found dead at the family home in Vernon Drive, Market Drayton, by his mother on January 8.

Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin coroner, John Ellery, recorded that Mr Middleton died from multiple drug toxicity at the inquest at the Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on Wednesday.

He said there was no suggestion that Mr Middleton had intended to kill himself.

His family questioned whether the drugs he had been prescribed should have been prescribed to someone who had taken recreational drugs.

They said that they wanted to publicly thank Shropshire Recovery Partnership which had been really accessible and supportive.

The partnership offers information, advice and support for adult and young people with drug and alcohol issues.

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News