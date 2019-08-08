Town hoping for repeat success at second Party in the Park

The return this Sunday, August 11, will see hours of live music in the town park off Manor Gardens, with a more professional sound set-up this time around.

It will remain free to enter, following the spirit of last year's successful debut that was organised in just two months by Tim Beckett and Mike Smith.

Mr Beckett is a town councillor and the perennial director of the town's 10k, and teamed up with Mr Smith to put on a free day of entertainment for the town's families after being inspired by a similar event in Whitchurch.

Mr Smith, who has since become a town councillor himself, said the organisation of the second Party in the Park had taken a toll on him and the rest of the committee but that he is looking forward to getting started.

He said: “It has been a great coming together of a number of key people, Tim, Lisa and myself being the main organisers but on the day we will need many more helpers to ensure the day goes smoothly. If you could spare an hour during the event please contact us at mdpartyinthepark@gmail.com.

"We always need more stewards so if anyone would like to lend a hand on the day just turn up at about 9am if possible."

Donkeys

Some of the bands to perform on the new stage include Stepping Lane, Shalane & Rock 'n' Roll Pete, Social Confusion and tribute act Katy Ellis.

Advertising

The other attractions will include quad bikes, donkeys, rodeo bulls and a kids' funfair.

Charity fundraiser Nate Pakeman will be running a stall, raising money for the Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity in memory of his close friend Tobi Weir who died earlier this year.

Nate, from Loggerheads, set out to complete 12 feats after Tobi fell ill with eosinophilia, a condition affecting his blood cells.

He would visit Tobi in the Birmingham Children’s Hospital often, and late last year Nate, who attends St Mary’s Church of England in Mucklestone, decided to set himself 12 charity challenges to support the doctors that were helping his friend.

The town's Wilko branch in Frogmore Road is running a tombola, and will be accepting donations through Saturday.