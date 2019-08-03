Foodie comedian set for Market Drayton festival appearance

George Egg is bringing his new Movable Feast show to the fringe of the festival, on Thursday, September 26.

The show at the Festival Drayton Centre involves live cooking, and comedy on the theme of cooking on the go. George demonstrates ways to beat restaurant prices at airports and turn unexpected roadworks into a picnic.

He will create three plates of gourmet food and there will be an opportunity to taste the results at the end.

George said: "I am delighted to be coming back to Market Drayton to entertain festival-goers with my new show. This is my second time visiting the festival which is great spicy fun.’’

Festival director Julia Roberts said: "We are absolutely delighted that George Egg is returning to the Ginger & Spice Festival this year. He was received with rapturous delight in 2017.

"Due to popular demand for his sheer comedy genius, we have invited him back again. We can’t wait to be entertained and of course, taste his delicious cooking.’’

Tickets are £16 per person and must be bought in advance. Visit festivaldraytoncentre.com/whatson/liveevents or call 01630 654444