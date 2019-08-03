Menu

Advertising

Foodie comedian set for Market Drayton festival appearance

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

A comedian who cooks on-stage will perform at Market Drayton's Ginger & Spice Festival this September.

George Egg

George Egg is bringing his new Movable Feast show to the fringe of the festival, on Thursday, September 26.

The show at the Festival Drayton Centre involves live cooking, and comedy on the theme of cooking on the go. George demonstrates ways to beat restaurant prices at airports and turn unexpected roadworks into a picnic.

He will create three plates of gourmet food and there will be an opportunity to taste the results at the end.

George said: "I am delighted to be coming back to Market Drayton to entertain festival-goers with my new show. This is my second time visiting the festival which is great spicy fun.’’

Festival director Julia Roberts said: "We are absolutely delighted that George Egg is returning to the Ginger & Spice Festival this year. He was received with rapturous delight in 2017.

"Due to popular demand for his sheer comedy genius, we have invited him back again. We can’t wait to be entertained and of course, taste his delicious cooking.’’

Tickets are £16 per person and must be bought in advance. Visit festivaldraytoncentre.com/whatson/liveevents or call 01630 654444

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News North Shropshire entertainment Entertainment
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News