The fire involving a large quantity of rubbish and sleepers was reported at about 1.30pm on Wednesday, in Betton.

Mobilised at 13:29hrs to fire in the open at #Betton 📟 Quantity of sleepers and large quantity of rubbish alight 🔥 Rapid assertive actions by crew prevented fire spreading to nearby cars 🚗 🚙 Make pumps 2 for water 🚒💦 assistance from @FireHodnet 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/k35zTjBa3d — Market Drayton (@SFRS_MDrayton) July 31, 2019

Two fire appliances were sent, from Hodnet and Market Drayton.

They used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.