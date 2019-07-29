Wheel arch abandoned after car hits gate in Market Drayton

The crash happened between 8.30pm and 11.30pm on Sunday night, damaging a gate and sandstone wall in Buntingsdale Road.

A wheel arch was left at the scene, and police asked anyone with information to call 101.

Nicola Docksey told the Drayton Crier Facebook group: "Just got home to discover my front gate and hedge has been demolished... and the adjoining sandstone post... and the careful driver has kindly left their wheel arch behind so we can track them down.

"If anyone sees a vehicle that fits without a wheel arch... please do report it or comment with the details so at they can have the chance to fix their mess."