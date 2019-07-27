Market Drayton school kids get star treatment with book donation

David Wilson Homes handed over the star-themed books to Market Drayton Junior School, which is near its Drayton Meadows development on the north side of the town.

Tim Hayward, headteacher at the school, said: “We are extremely pleased that David Wilson Homes offered this fantastic collection of books to our school, as it’s important to us to provide an extensive range of fiction for our pupils in order to encourage reading and creativity.

“We’re very much looking forward to what the future brings for our students and allowing them to progress with their reading skills with these exciting works of fiction.”

The developer picked books on the theme of 'stars' to celebrate getting a five-star accreditation from the Home Builders Federation annual customer satisfaction survey.

Steve Barton, senior sales manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We’re delighted to have donated a wide selection of books to Market Drayton Junior School, which we are sure they will enjoy when they return to school in September.

“Whilst we acknowledge our success as a five-star house-builder, we strive to reward the local community in which we build our homes and are always thinking of new ways we can be beneficial to the surrounding areas of our developments.

“We wish the pupils at Market Drayton Junior School every success with their future endeavours and hope that the books we have donated are a wonderful resource for students in years to come."