Women robbers knock elderly man over at Market Drayton cashpoint

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

An elderly man was knocked over by two women who stole his debit card as he took money from a cash machine in Market Drayton.

The attack happened on Saturday, July 13, in Cheshire Street. The victim snatched back most of the money and didn't report it, but a week later he found that £500 had been taken from his account.

Police said that both of the women were described as eastern European, and one as a "big person".

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, citing incident number 0431s of July 22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

