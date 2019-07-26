Women robbers knock elderly man over at Market Drayton cashpoint

The attack happened on Saturday, July 13, in Cheshire Street. The victim snatched back most of the money and didn't report it, but a week later he found that £500 had been taken from his account.

Police said that both of the women were described as eastern European, and one as a "big person".

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, citing incident number 0431s of July 22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org