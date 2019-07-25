Market Drayton teen flautist touring with National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain

Newport Girls' High School student Ruby Howells, 17, will be playing the flute in the orchestra for a series of three concerts.

This year, members of the orchestra are being joined by the international violinist Nicola Benedetti and Olivier Award-winning conductor Mark Wigglesworth.

The first concert is being held at Victoria Hall in Stoke on Trent tomorrow (thur 25), followed by a performance in Essex on Friday and the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, as part of the BBC Proms season.

The orchestra brings together 164 young musicians and has only seven flutes, making it one of the most competitive instruments in which to gain a seat.

Inspiring

Ruby's father Allan Howells said: "Ruby is the only musician from Shropshire, Mid Wales and Stoke who managed to gain a place, so she is truly flying the flag for our area.

"It's magical to think a youngster from our local community can reach a national level and perform.

"I think it's inspiring for other youngsters in our community."

Ruby intends to pursue a music career and this autumn will be applying and auditioning for a place at one of the Royal Conservatoires either in London, Manchester or Glasgow.

She also recently raised £650 for the orchestra by walking the equivalent distance from her house to the Royal Albert Hall in 32 days – a total of more than 170 miles.

Ruby is performing locally at the Drayton Festival Centre in Market Drayton on October 5.

She will also be performing a solo recital at St Michael's Church on November 3 as the guest performer at the Adbaston Community Concert Society's final concert of 2019.