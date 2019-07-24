Market Drayton wedding raised funds for four charities

Amanda Parish and Martyn Turner, both 57, retired to Cheswardine separately three years ago and clicked after a meeting in a pub.

Martyn proposed in 2017, and the two were married this summer. Their wedding at Saint Swithun's Church in the village had a charity theme, with money raised going to four charities and even Amanda's dress coming from an Oxfam shop in Coventry that specialises in wedding day goods.

Martyn and Amanda Pictures: Christine Williams

The village came together to help them realise their vision, decorating the parish hall and picking out the big day's arrangements.

Amanda said: "Martyn is 57 and is from Stevenage, I am 57 and from a small village outside Skegness. We are both retired. We met three and a half years ago in our local pub, the Red Lion in Cheswardine, and started dating three years ago.

Pictures: Christine Williams

"On our first date I mentioned I wanted a charity wedding, Martyn was so shocked he couldn't run away. We got engaged on my birthday, July 16 2017 – only because I was not amused at the idea of an upright vacuum cleaner as a present.

"The wedding was organised by a planning group made up of close friends and headed up by Anne Field.

Advertising

"The day was brilliant and went very well. The biggest surprise was how the wedding planning group had decorated the parish hall – we had no idea what it was going to look like and it resulted in me crying my eyes out.

The ushers are from left to right - Mr Jeff Hodder, Mr Alan Kershaw, Mr Dave Field The bridesmaids were Mrs Jo Toomer and Miss Chloe Timmis Pictures: Christine Williams

"I have now washed my wedding dress ready to go back to the Oxfam bridal shop in Coventry."

The total raised on the day reached at least £1,200, and will go to the British Red Cross, Shelter, Cocker & English Springer Spaniel Rescue and Make-A-Wish.

Advertising

The parish hall Pictures: Christine Williams

Christine Williams, a friend of the couple and the wedding photographer, said: "The wedding guests were asked to make charitable donations, rather than buy gifts, and all guests were positively encouraged to wear charity shop apparel which is to be re-donated after the event.

"The parish hall was decorated by the friends of the happy couple and it looked stunning. The bride made only a few key decisions – the man she wanted to marry; her bridal party and the charities that were to be supported. Every other detail, including her dress, flowers, food, hall decorations et cetera were decided upon by her village friends. The cake and car were provided as gifts.

"The newly married couple have donated all of the decorations to the parish hall for future use."